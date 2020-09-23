Jonathan Gunther, State Senator, District 6
JONATHAN GUNTHER
LIBERTARIAN
BACKGROUND:
*Gunther, 31, lives in Levittown.
*He works as a FedEx operations coordinator, and in customer service at the Levittown BestBuy.
*Gunther is working toward an associate degree from Nassau Community College.
ISSUES:
*Gunther believes in limited governmental intervention and supports legalization of recreational marijuana in New York State.
*Gunther also opposes what he characterizes as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's frequent use of executive orders to implement policy.
*Gunther opposes the minimum wage and would seek its repeal, saying it makes it more difficult for small businesses to hire.