Jonathan Gunther, State Senator, District 6

JONATHAN GUNTHER

LIBERTARIAN

BACKGROUND:

*Gunther, 31, lives in Levittown.

*He works as a FedEx operations coordinator, and in customer service at the Levittown BestBuy.

*Gunther is working toward an associate degree from Nassau Community College.

ISSUES:

*Gunther believes in limited governmental intervention and supports legalization of recreational marijuana in New York State.

*Gunther also opposes what he characterizes as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's frequent use of executive orders to implement policy.

*Gunther opposes the minimum wage and would seek its repeal, saying it makes it more difficult for small businesses to hire.