Douglas L. Tuman, Representative in Congress, District 4
DOUGLAS L. TUMAN
Republican
BACKGROUND:
- Tuman, 39, of West Hempstead, is making his first run for office and is also running on the Conservative Party line.
- He is the Town of Hempstead's Commissioner of Engineering and was a civil engineer for Oyster Bay Town.
- A professional engineer and patent attorney, Tuman holds a degree from the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J., and earned a law degree from Hofstra University, Maurice A. Deane School of Law.
ISSUES:
- Tuman says he will implement a text message based system to give residents in the district the option of weighing in on issues
- He said he would advocate for more federal dollars for roads and flood gates on the South Shore to protect against storm surge.
- Tuman said he would work to unite communities struggling during COVID-19.