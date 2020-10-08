TODAY'S PAPER
Douglas L. Tuman, Representative in Congress, District 4

By Newsday Staff
DOUGLAS L. TUMAN

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Tuman, 39, of West Hempstead, is making his first run for office and is also running on the Conservative Party line.
  • He is the Town of Hempstead's Commissioner of Engineering and was a civil engineer for Oyster Bay Town.
  • A professional engineer and patent attorney, Tuman holds a degree from the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J., and earned a law degree from Hofstra University, Maurice A. Deane School of Law.

ISSUES:

  • Tuman says he will implement a text message based system to give residents in the district the option of weighing in on issues
  • He said he would advocate for more federal dollars for roads and flood gates on the South Shore to protect against storm surge.
  • Tuman said he would work to unite communities struggling during COVID-19.
