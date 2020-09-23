Kathleen Rice, Representative in Congress, District 4

Kathleen Rice

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

*Rice, 55, of Garden City, is seeking a fifth term in Congress.

*She won her first term in 2014 after serving as Nassau District Attorney from 2006-2014. She rose from assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, to Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice's Philadelphia office.

*Rice is a graduate of Catholic University of America and has a law degree from Touro College's Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center. She serves as chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security, Facilitation and Operations, and is a member of the House Committee of Veterans' Affairs.

ISSUES:

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

*Rice's top priority is securing more COVID-19 relief funding for Nassau County, including new funding for state and local governments facing budget shortfalls due to the pandemic.

*Rice is pushing for expanded unemployment insurance benefits for families out of work, and more aid to small businesses.

*Rice is advocating for more investments into infrastructure to improve roads and bridges.