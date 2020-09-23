TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Politics

Kathleen Rice, Representative in Congress, District 4

By Newsday Staff
Kathleen Rice

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

*Rice, 55, of Garden City, is seeking a fifth term in Congress.

*She won her first term in 2014 after serving as Nassau District Attorney from 2006-2014. She rose from assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, to Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice's Philadelphia office.

*Rice is a graduate of Catholic University of America and has a law degree from Touro College's Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center. She serves as chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security, Facilitation and Operations, and is a member of the House Committee of Veterans' Affairs.

ISSUES:

*Rice's top priority is securing more COVID-19 relief funding for Nassau County, including new funding for state and local governments facing budget shortfalls due to the pandemic.

*Rice is pushing for expanded unemployment insurance benefits for families out of work, and more aid to small businesses.

*Rice is advocating for more investments into infrastructure to improve roads and bridges.

