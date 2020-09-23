TODAY'S PAPER
Jennifer A. Henry, District Court Judge, 5th District, Town of Islip

By Newsday Staff
JENNIFER A. HENRY

REPUBLICAN

  • Henry, 55, of Brightwaters, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • She has been a District Court Judge since 2008.
  • She was a court attorney referee in the Suffolk County Supreme Court law department in Riverhead from 2007 to 2008.
  • She received her undergraduate degree from California State University at Sacramento in 1989 and a law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1993.
