James F. Matthews, Jr., District Court Judge, 3rd District, Town of Huntington
JAMES F. MATTHEWS JR.
DEMOCRATIC
- Matthews, 65, of Northport, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
- He has been a District Court Judge, 3rd District, Town of Huntington since 2015 and has also been an acting Suffolk County Court judge in Riverhead since 2019.
- He formerly held positions as Village of Northport attorney, Town of Huntington attorney, and special counsel to the town Zoning Board of Appeals.
- He graduated from Cornell University in 1977 and St. John's University School of Law in 1982.