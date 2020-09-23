TODAY'S PAPER
James F. Matthews, Jr., District Court Judge, 3rd District, Town of Huntington

By Newsday Staff
JAMES F. MATTHEWS JR.

DEMOCRATIC

  • Matthews, 65, of Northport, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • He has been a District Court Judge, 3rd District, Town of Huntington since 2015 and has also been an acting Suffolk County Court judge in Riverhead since 2019.
  • He formerly held positions as Village of Northport attorney, Town of Huntington attorney, and special counsel to the town Zoning Board of Appeals.
  • He graduated from Cornell University in 1977 and St. John's University School of Law in 1982.
