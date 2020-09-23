TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Steve Hackeling, District Court Judge, 3rd District, Town of Huntington

By Newsday Staff
Print

STEVE HACKELING

REPUBLICAN

  • Hackeling, 64, of Huntington, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • He has been a Suffolk County district court judge since 2002 and served as Acting County Court Judge assigned to Supreme Court Part from 2015 to 2018.
  • From 1993-2000, he was a Suffolk County legislator, serving as presiding officer in 1998 and 1999.
  • He graduated from the State University at Buffalo in 1978 and received his law degree from Albany Law School in 1981.
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen in August, said De Blasio: Furloughs for close to 9,000 city workers
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini speaks at Sini: Thieves stole more than $1M in Suffolk 'synthetic identity' fraud scheme
Stony Brook Medicine is seeking COVID-19 survivors to Suffolk groups seek to alleviate emotional toll of COVID-19
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said New Yorkers "most While state virus cases stay low, NYC has concerns about compliance
Richard Bie, president and CEO of Catholic Cemeteries After lengthy struggle, new Catholic cemetery opens
Looking east from Sunnyside Boulevard, westbound traffic builds Expressways reopened after crash, police say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search