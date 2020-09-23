Steve Hackeling, District Court Judge, 3rd District, Town of Huntington
STEVE HACKELING
REPUBLICAN
- Hackeling, 64, of Huntington, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
- He has been a Suffolk County district court judge since 2002 and served as Acting County Court Judge assigned to Supreme Court Part from 2015 to 2018.
- From 1993-2000, he was a Suffolk County legislator, serving as presiding officer in 1998 and 1999.
- He graduated from the State University at Buffalo in 1978 and received his law degree from Albany Law School in 1981.