Gary F. Knobel, Justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District
REPUBLICAN
- Knobel, 66, of Oceanside, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election.
- He is the principal law clerk for New York State Supreme Court Justice Antonio Brandveen since 2018.
- Knobel was a Nassau County District Court Judge from 2006-2017.
- Knobel graduated from the University at Buffalo in 1974, received a law degree from DePaul University in 1977 and a master of laws from New York University in 1980.