Ignatius L. Muscarella, Nassau District Court Judge, 2nd District
REPUBLICAN
- Muscarella, 63, of North Bellmore, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
- He is a District Court Judge since 2015.
- He was court attorney/referee for the Supreme Court of Nassau County from 2008-2014. For most of those years, he was the guardianship referee, involved in the administration of people declared incapacitated or otherwise in need of guardianship.
- He earned his undergraduate degree from Bowdoin College in 1977 and received his law degree from New York University Law School in 1980.