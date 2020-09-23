Tricia M. Ferrell, Nassau District Court Judge, 2nd District
- Ferrell, 47, of Uniondale, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
- She has been a District Court Judge since she was appointed in March 2008, elected in November 2008, and reelected in 2014.
- She was Nassau County's Director of Compliance from 2006-2008.
- She received her undergraduate degree from the City College of New York in 1995 and her law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in 1998.