Long Island

Tricia M. Ferrell, Nassau District Court Judge, 2nd District

By Newsday Staff
TRICIA M. FERRELL

DEMOCRATIC

  • Ferrell, 47, of Uniondale, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • She has been a District Court Judge since she was appointed in March 2008, elected in November 2008, and reelected in 2014.
  • She was Nassau County's Director of Compliance from 2006-2008.
  • She received her undergraduate degree from the City College of New York in 1995 and her law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in 1998.
By Newsday Staff

