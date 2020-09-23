TODAY'S PAPER
Valerie Cartright, Justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District

By Newsday Staff
VALERIE CARTRIGHT

DEMOCRATIC

  • Cartright, 44, of Port Jefferson Station, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • She is a principal attorney with Cartright & Company in Port Jefferson Station
  • She has served on the Brookhaven Town Council 1st District since January 2014.
  • She has an undergraduate degree in International Studies from West Virginia University in 1997 and earned a Juris Doctorate from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 2003.
