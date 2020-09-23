TODAY'S PAPER
Robert E. Pipia, Nassau District Court Judge, 2nd District

By Newsday Staff
ROBERT E. PIPIA

REPUBLICAN

  • Pipia, 56, of Levittown, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • He is a District Court Judge in the 2nd District since 2015.
  • He was the executive assistant for the town supervisor in the Town of Hempstead from 2011-2014.
  • He graduated from the University at Albany in 1987 and received a law degree from Hofstra University School of Law in 1992.
