Robert E. Pipia, Nassau District Court Judge, 2nd District
ROBERT E. PIPIA
REPUBLICAN
- Pipia, 56, of Levittown, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
- He is a District Court Judge in the 2nd District since 2015.
- He was the executive assistant for the town supervisor in the Town of Hempstead from 2011-2014.
- He graduated from the University at Albany in 1987 and received a law degree from Hofstra University School of Law in 1992.