Darlene D. Harris, Nassau District Court Judge, 2nd District
DARLENE D. HARRIS
REPUBLICAN
- Harris, 54, of Uniondale, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
- She is a District Court Judge since 2015.
- She had been chairwoman of the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission from 2010 to 2014 before ascending to the bench.
- She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1986 and her law degree from Hofstra University School of Law in 1989.