Darlene D. Harris, Nassau District Court Judge, 2nd District

By Newsday Staff
DARLENE D. HARRIS

REPUBLICAN

  • Harris, 54, of Uniondale, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • She is a District Court Judge since 2015.
  • She had been chairwoman of the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission from 2010 to 2014 before ascending to the bench.
  • She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1986 and her law degree from Hofstra University School of Law in 1989.
By Newsday Staff

