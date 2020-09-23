Lisa A. Cairo, Nassau Family Court Judge
LISA A. CAIRO
REPUBLICAN
- Cairo, 43, of Garden City, is running on the Republican, Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
- She joined the law firm Jaspan Schlesinger LLP in Garden City in 2006 and became partner in 2011.
- She is currently deputy village attorney in the Village of Valley Stream and counsel to the Village’s Board of Appeals
- She received her bachelor’s degree from Loyola University in Maryland in 1999 and her law degree from Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law in 2002.