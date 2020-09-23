TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Lisa A. Cairo, Nassau Family Court Judge

By Newsday Staff
Print

LISA A. CAIRO

REPUBLICAN

  • Cairo, 43, of Garden City, is running on the Republican, Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • She joined the law firm Jaspan Schlesinger LLP in Garden City in 2006 and became partner in 2011.
  • She is currently deputy village attorney in the Village of Valley Stream and counsel to the Village’s Board of Appeals
  • She received her bachelor’s degree from Loyola University in Maryland in 1999 and her law degree from Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law in 2002.
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen in August, said De Blasio: Furloughs for close to 9,000 city workers
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini speaks at Sini: Thieves stole more than $1M in Suffolk 'synthetic identity' fraud scheme
Stony Brook Medicine is seeking COVID-19 survivors to Suffolk groups seek to alleviate emotional toll of COVID-19
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said New Yorkers "most While state virus cases stay low, NYC has concerns about compliance
Richard Bie, president and CEO of Catholic Cemeteries After lengthy struggle, new Catholic cemetery opens
Looking east from Sunnyside Boulevard, westbound traffic builds Expressways reopened after crash, police say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search