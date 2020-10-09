John Brooks, state Senate, 8th District
JOHN E. BROOKS
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Brooks, 70, of Seaford, is seeking a third term representing the District 8 in the state Senate. He is also running on the Working Families and Independendence party lines.
- He won his first term in 2016, defeating Michael Venditto, son of former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.
- He holds an associate degree from Farmingdale State College and a bachelor's degree from New York Institute of Technology, and served as a medic with the National Guard.
ISSUES:
- Brooks supports reform in policing and was among members to approve the repeal of section 50-a of the state Civil Rights Law. The repeal opened the previously closed disciplinary records of police officers.
- His top priorities are veterans assistance programs and he has co-sponsored bills to provide career and property tax assistance for service members.
- He proposed expansion of STAR property tax relief for homeowners.