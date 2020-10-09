Nicholas J. Caracappa, Suffolk County Legislature, 4th District
NICHOLAS J. CARACAPPA
Conservative
BACKGROUND:
- Caracappa, 53, of Selden, is running for a seat left open after the death of Legis. Tom Muratore (R-Ronkonkoma). Caracappa, whose mother and brother previously held the seat, ran unsuccessfully for Brookhaven Town highway superintendent in 2009. He is also running on the Republican and Independence party lines.
- He has been a Suffolk County Water Authority maintenance worker for 34 years. He is president of Local 393 Utility Workers Union of America and served previously as a trustee of the utility union’s national executive board.
- He served on the Middle Country Central School District board of education for seven years.
ISSUES:
- Caracappa says he is focused on the Suffolk County budget and wants to increase revenue streams while maintaining county services.
- He said he opposes both cutting law enforcement funding and raising taxes.
- He said he wants to protect water quality and help district infrastructure projects, including the Ronkonkoma Hub and affordable housing.