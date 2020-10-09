TODAY'S PAPER
Nicholas J. Caracappa, Suffolk County Legislature, 4th District

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
NICHOLAS J. CARACAPPA

Conservative

BACKGROUND:

  • Caracappa, 53, of Selden, is running for a seat left open after the death of Legis. Tom Muratore (R-Ronkonkoma). Caracappa, whose mother and brother previously held the seat, ran unsuccessfully for Brookhaven Town highway superintendent in 2009. He is also running on the Republican and Independence party lines.
  • He has been a Suffolk County Water Authority maintenance worker for 34 years. He is president of Local 393 Utility Workers Union of America and served previously as a trustee of the utility union’s national executive board.
  • He served on the Middle Country Central School District board of education for seven years.

ISSUES:

  • Caracappa says he is focused on the Suffolk County budget and wants to increase revenue streams while maintaining county services.
  • He said he opposes both cutting law enforcement funding and raising taxes.
  • He said he wants to protect water quality and help district infrastructure projects, including the Ronkonkoma Hub and affordable housing.
Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

