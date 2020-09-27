TODAY'S PAPER
Gregory S. Marks, State Assembly, District 20

By Newsday Staff
GREGORY S. MARKS

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

*Marks, 29, of Hewlett, is seeking to represent District 20 in the New York State Assembly.

*A Hewlett native, he studied economics at McGill University and received a master's degree in health and social policy from the University of Oxford.

*He worked as a health and social policy researcher at McGill and founded a tech startup before stepping back from those endeavors to campaign full-time.

ISSUES:

*His top priorities include stronger public health preparedness, with a concentration on vaccine education in densely populated areas and communities of color, stronger environmental protections and combating racism and anti-Semitism.

*Marks said he wants to help stem gun violence and prevent attacks on schools, places of worship and other public places. "Our ability to track and trace and remove illegal weapons from the hands of folks that intend to do harm is incredibly important," he says.

*Marks said he supports changes to the state bail law to give judges discretion to set bail. "I think you need to allow a judge to determine that," he says.

By Newsday Staff

