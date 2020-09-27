Keith Brown, state Assembly 12th District

Keith Brown

Republican

BACKGROUND:

• Brown, 52, of Northport is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.

• He’s a former New York State Assistant Attorney General who defended state correction officers and state troopers in federal discrimination cases. He owns a small law firm with a partner.

• He graduated from SUNY Albany and from Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center.

ISSUES:

• Brown said he will use his small business background to keep state spending in check, make a budget and stick to it; he will work to help spur economic development, construction and high-tech jobs

• He said he will not defund the police. He will repeal bail reform and give the discretion back to the judges; he will repeal new Discovery rules to allow code enforcement to protect neighbors and keep communities safe.

• He wants to clean up the Long Island Sound and protect drinking water by promoting interstate and interagency government cooperation.