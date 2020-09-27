TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Keith Brown, state Assembly 12th District

By Newsday Staff
Print

Keith Brown

Republican

BACKGROUND:

• Brown, 52, of Northport is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.

• He’s a former New York State Assistant Attorney General who defended state correction officers and state troopers in federal discrimination cases. He owns a small law firm with a partner.

• He graduated from SUNY Albany and from Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center.

ISSUES:

• Brown said he will use his small business background to keep state spending in check, make a budget and stick to it; he will work to help spur economic development, construction and high-tech jobs

• He said he will not defund the police. He will repeal bail reform and give the discretion back to the judges; he will repeal new Discovery rules to allow code enforcement to protect neighbors and keep communities safe.

• He wants to clean up the Long Island Sound and protect drinking water by promoting interstate and interagency government cooperation.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday that the Cuomo: Statewide COVID-19 infection rate above 1%
The state audit covers 2016 to 2019. Oyster State audit warns of potential for tax inequities in Oyster Bay
Firefighters battle blaze on Convert Avenue in Stewart Officials: Businesses destroyed, damaged in fire
Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo at the 16th annual legislative NY GOP campaigning on crime, coronavirus 
Nassau police early Sunday investigate a shooting outside Two shot, wounded outside Baldwin bar, police say
4 Derby Road, in Port Washington, Sept. 8, Officials selling house slated to become part of police HQ
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search