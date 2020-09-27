Michael A Marcantonio, state Assembly 12th District
MICHAEL MARCANTONIO
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Marcantonio, 33, was raised in Northport graduating from Northport High School. He is also running on the Working Families Party line.
- He was a leader in bipartisan efforts to not settled a lawsuit filed against the Town of Huntington by the Long Island Power Authority over tax assessments on the Northport Power Plant. He wrote legislation that would make the refunds the LIPA case sought from Huntington and others, illegal.
- Marcantonio is a graduate of Duke Law School and Lafayette College and played lacrosse. Marcantonio left his job as an attorney with Manhattan-based law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP and if elected will be a full-time assemblyman.
ISSUES:
- He said he is committed to reforming state government in Albany which he calls corrupt and will bring attention to Long Island which he said is routinely ignored.
- His top priorities are getting rid of the Long Island Power Authority and firing PSEG; bringing high-paying manufacturing jobs back to Long Island. He also believes electricity and water bills, red light cameras and the mortgage fees, are taxes and should be defined as such and cut.
- Marcantonio said he will sponsor legislation to require Albany to build Suffolk County sewers to save fresh water aquifers.