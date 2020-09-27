TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Steve Stern, state Assembly 10th District

Print

Steve Stern

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

• Stern, 51, of Dix Hills, is seeking his second full term in the state Assembly. He is also running on the Independence and Working Families party lines.

• Stern is an attorney in private practice and former Suffolk County legislator.

• He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Tulane University in New Orleans and a law degree from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

ISSUES:

• Stern wants to "protect taxpayers" by seeking state aid, including funds for public schools, commensurate with taxes paid by his constituents.

• He is seeking adequate state funding for local law enforcement and first responders.

• Stern has what he calls a "business-friendly agenda," including tax cuts and direct aid to businesses, to support the local economy during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday that the Cuomo: Statewide COVID-19 infection rate above 1%
The state audit covers 2016 to 2019. Oyster State audit warns of potential for tax inequities in Oyster Bay
Firefighters battle a blaze Sunday morning on Covert Officials: Businesses destroyed, damaged in fire
Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo at the 16th annual legislative NY GOP campaigning on crime, coronavirus 
Nassau police early Sunday investigate a shooting outside Two shot, wounded outside Baldwin bar, police say
4 Derby Road, in Port Washington, Sept. 8, Officials selling house slated to become part of police HQ
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search