Steve Stern, state Assembly 10th District
Steve Stern
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
• Stern, 51, of Dix Hills, is seeking his second full term in the state Assembly. He is also running on the Independence and Working Families party lines.
• Stern is an attorney in private practice and former Suffolk County legislator.
• He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Tulane University in New Orleans and a law degree from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School.
ISSUES:
• Stern wants to "protect taxpayers" by seeking state aid, including funds for public schools, commensurate with taxes paid by his constituents.
• He is seeking adequate state funding for local law enforcement and first responders.
• Stern has what he calls a "business-friendly agenda," including tax cuts and direct aid to businesses, to support the local economy during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.