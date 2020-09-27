Steve Stern, state Assembly 10th District

Steve Stern

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

• Stern, 51, of Dix Hills, is seeking his second full term in the state Assembly. He is also running on the Independence and Working Families party lines.

• Stern is an attorney in private practice and former Suffolk County legislator.

• He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Tulane University in New Orleans and a law degree from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

ISSUES:

• Stern wants to "protect taxpayers" by seeking state aid, including funds for public schools, commensurate with taxes paid by his constituents.

• He is seeking adequate state funding for local law enforcement and first responders.

• Stern has what he calls a "business-friendly agenda," including tax cuts and direct aid to businesses, to support the local economy during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.