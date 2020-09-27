Jamie R. Silvestri, state Assembly 10th District

Jamie R. Silvestri

Republican

BACKGROUND:

• Silvestri, 30, of Melville, is making her first run for office. She also is running on the Conservative line.

• She is an office manager for a financial adviser.

• Silvestri holds a bachelor's degree in professional communications from Farmingdale State College.

ISSUES:

• Silvestri would vote to repeal the state bail reform law.

• She said she is concerned about "the exodus from New York of New Yorkers" and would favor legislation to help small businesses to assist young people burdened by high college loan repayments, low starting salaries and a high cost of living that she says makes it difficult for many to stay on Long Island.

• Silvestri said she is upset about coronavirus-related social distancing rules that she said have violated the constitutional rights of citizens by outlawing religious services and other public events.