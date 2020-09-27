TODAY'S PAPER
Adam Fischer-Gledhill, state Assembly 4th District

BACKGROUND:

*Fischer-Gledhill, 34, lives in Selden.

*He is running for office for the first time.

*He is a student at Suffolk Community College student majoring in accounting and planning to graduate in 2021.

ISSUES:

*Fischer-Gledhill favors fewer regulations and lower taxes in order to encourage new business development, and he would support state-sponsored entrepreneur training.

*He believes special education students should be more integrated with students in general education programs.

*He feels marijuana should be legalized and drug addiction should be treated as a health issue, rather than a criminal justice issue.

