Adam Fischer-Gledhill, state Assembly 4th District
Adam Fischer-Gledhill
Libertarian
BACKGROUND:
*Fischer-Gledhill, 34, lives in Selden.
*He is running for office for the first time.
*He is a student at Suffolk Community College student majoring in accounting and planning to graduate in 2021.
ISSUES:
*Fischer-Gledhill favors fewer regulations and lower taxes in order to encourage new business development, and he would support state-sponsored entrepreneur training.
*He believes special education students should be more integrated with students in general education programs.
*He feels marijuana should be legalized and drug addiction should be treated as a health issue, rather than a criminal justice issue.