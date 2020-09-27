Steven Englebright, state Assembly 4th District

STEVEN ENGLEBRIGHT

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

• Englebright, 74, of Setauket, is seeking his 15th two-year term in the Assembly. He also is running on the Independence and Working Families party lines.

• Englebright is a former Suffolk County legislator and teaches science courses at Stony Brook University.

• He holds a bachelor's degree in geology, biology and education from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and a master's in paleontology and sedimentology from Stony Brook University.

ISSUES:

• Englebright wants to help residents protect their health and feel confident about vaccines when they become available to combat coronavirus.

• He wants to help restore jobs lost to the pandemic and help in the restoration of business activity.

• Englebright said climate change requires policies to combat sea level rise and global warming, and renewable energy initiatives to reduce the use of fossil fuels.