Michael S. Ross, state Assembly, 4th District
MICHAEL S. ROSS
Republican
BACKGROUND:
• Ross, 41, of Setauket, is making his first run for office and is also running on the Conservative Party line.
• He is a lawyer and former Suffolk assistant district attorney.
• Ross graduated from Hofstra University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and holds a law degree from Touro College.
ISSUES:
• Ross said he would vote to repeal the bail reforms passed last year by the state Legislature but said he is open to discussing more moderate reforms.
• He said he would stabilize taxes to make Long Island "more accessible" to middle-class families.
• Ross said he would help businesses reopen while ensuring public safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.