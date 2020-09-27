TODAY'S PAPER
Michael S. Ross, state Assembly, 4th District 

MICHAEL S. ROSS

Republican

BACKGROUND:

• Ross, 41, of Setauket, is making his first run for office and is also running on the Conservative Party line.

• He is a lawyer and former Suffolk assistant district attorney.

• Ross graduated from Hofstra University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and holds a law degree from Touro College.

ISSUES:

• Ross said he would vote to repeal the bail reforms passed last year by the state Legislature but said he is open to discussing more moderate reforms.

• He said he would stabilize taxes to make Long Island "more accessible" to middle-class families.

• Ross said he would help businesses reopen while ensuring public safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

