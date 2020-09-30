Blay Tarnoff, state Assembly, District 16
Blay Tarnoff
Libertarian party
BACKGROUND:
- While licensed as an attorney, Tarnoff, 62, of Port Washington, works as a computer consultant and chairs the Nassau County committee of the Libertarian Party.
- He previously ran for the Nassau County Legilistor 11th District seat.
- He graduated from Brown University and Pace University Law School in White Plains.
ISSUES:
- Tarnoff said he believes there should be an open economy and businesses should no longer have restrictions with regards to COVID-19.
- He supports implementing a state law guaranteeing the right to peaceful protest with enhanced penalties for engaging in violence during a protest
- Tarnoff seeks a modification to state law to guarantee the right to self-defense especially in one’s home or business.