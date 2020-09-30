TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandPolitics

Blay Tarnoff, state Assembly, District 16

By Newsday Staff
Blay Tarnoff

Libertarian party

BACKGROUND:

  • While licensed as an attorney, Tarnoff, 62, of Port Washington, works as a computer consultant and chairs the Nassau County committee of the Libertarian Party.
  • He previously ran for the Nassau County Legilistor 11th District seat.
  • He graduated from Brown University and Pace University Law School in White Plains.

ISSUES:

  • Tarnoff said he believes there should be an open economy and businesses should no longer have restrictions with regards to COVID-19.
  • He supports implementing a state law guaranteeing the right to peaceful protest with enhanced penalties for engaging in violence during a protest
  • Tarnoff seeks a modification to state law to guarantee the right to self-defense especially in one’s home or business.
By Newsday Staff

