Monica Martinez, state Senate 3rd District

By Newsday Staff
MONICA MARTINEZ

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Martinez, 43, of Brentwood, is seeking a second term and is also running on the Independence party line.
  • Martinez previously served as a Suffolk County Legislator for five years. She also has worked as an assistant school principal and a teacher.
  • She graduated from Binghamton University, New York University with a master’s degree and Stony Brook University with a certificate.

ISSUES:

  • Martinez said she is focused on education and wants to expand funding for school aid, pre-K and child care services. She also supports limiting new tobacco or vaping shops near schools and further restricting where registered sex offenders can live.
  • Martinez said she wants to reform the criminal justice system, including giving judges more discretion in detaining suspects pretrial regardless of ability to pay bail.
  • Martinez said she supports school tax relief, women’s issues and environmental protection projects.
By Newsday Staff

