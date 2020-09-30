TODAY'S PAPER
 Alexis Weik, state Senator, 3rd District

By Newsday Staff
ALEXIS WEIK

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Weik, 48, of Sayville, is seeking a first term as a state senator and is also running on the Conservative line.
  • Weik has been the Islip Town Receiver of Taxes, an elected position, for 9 years, and is president of the Suffolk County Receiver of Taxes Association. She previously served as deputy town receiver of taxes and as a Suffolk County legislative aide. She previously owned a small business in the landscaping industry.
  • Weik graduated from Dowling College and is a certified personal trainer.

ISSUES:

  • Weik said her top priority is repealing bail reform and other legislation that is "anti-police." She also wants to restore 50-A, which prohibited the disclosure of police officers’ disciplinary records.
  • She wants to reduce the cost of living on Long Island by cutting taxes and restoring a tax relief program known as the STAR rebate check program.
  • Weik wants to cut regulations and taxes for small businesses, help constituents solve problems and protect the environment through infrastructure projects, such as sewers.
By Newsday Staff

