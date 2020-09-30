Alexis Weik, state Senator, 3rd District
ALEXIS WEIK
Republican
BACKGROUND:
- Weik, 48, of Sayville, is seeking a first term as a state senator and is also running on the Conservative line.
- Weik has been the Islip Town Receiver of Taxes, an elected position, for 9 years, and is president of the Suffolk County Receiver of Taxes Association. She previously served as deputy town receiver of taxes and as a Suffolk County legislative aide. She previously owned a small business in the landscaping industry.
- Weik graduated from Dowling College and is a certified personal trainer.
ISSUES:
- Weik said her top priority is repealing bail reform and other legislation that is "anti-police." She also wants to restore 50-A, which prohibited the disclosure of police officers’ disciplinary records.
- She wants to reduce the cost of living on Long Island by cutting taxes and restoring a tax relief program known as the STAR rebate check program.
- Weik wants to cut regulations and taxes for small businesses, help constituents solve problems and protect the environment through infrastructure projects, such as sewers.