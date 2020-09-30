TODAY'S PAPER
Melissa L. Miller, state Assembly, District 20

By Newsday Staff
MELISSA L. MILLER

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Miller, 56, of Atlantic Beach, is seeking a third term in the New York State Assembly and is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.
  • Miller attended Adelphi University school of nursing in the early 1980s. She worked with the patient advocacy group Compassionate Care New York, to pass the Compassionate Care Act, which allows the use of medical marijuana.
  • Miller has worked as a nurse’s assistant, a medical biller in a Hewlett pediatrician’s office and has been a volunteer training pediatric physicians on dealing with chronically ill children.

ISSUES:

  • Miller, the ranking member of the Assembly Mental Health Committee, is currently working on legislation to require changing stations for disabled adults in all public buildings.
  • She plans to fight against any proposed tax hikes in light of budget deficits due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • She supports changes to the bail reform law that would give judges discretion in determining whether a defendant should have the option of bail.
By Newsday Staff

