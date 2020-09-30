TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

James F. Gaughran, State Senator District 5

By Newsday Staff
Print

JAMES F. GAUGHRAN

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Gaughran, 63, of Northport, a former chairman of the Suffolk County Water Authority, is seeking his second term in office. He also is running on the Serve America Movement party line.
  • He won his first term in 2018 after defeating long-term incumbent Sen. Carl Marcellino.
  • He graduated from Stony Brook University and Hofstra Law School.

ISSUES:

  • The major issue: "How do we rebuild New York’s economy back" in the COVID-19 era.
  • He’s introduced legislation to increase penalties for attacks against police and first responders, but is also working on "improving community relations" including anti-gang programs.
  • "We need to be more aggressive in protecting customers of LIPA, PSEG and the MTA," while expanding public water for customers now served by New York American Water.
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Using a nasal swab, nurse Lourdy Alexandre administers NY: Long Island areas among 'hot spots' for coronavirus cases
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran talks about the Volunteers feted for aid to front-line workers
Michael Torres in 2014. Michael Torres elected Suffolk Conservative chairman
Northwell Health frontline staff should have advance warning Northwell: New tool helps hospitals predict virus outbreaks
Nassau conducted a nearly two-year investigation against county DA: No charges will be filed against comptroller in payout probe
Attorney Frederick K. Brewington is representing the Latino Opening arguments begin in suit brought by Hispanic residents
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search