James F. Gaughran, State Senator District 5
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Gaughran, 63, of Northport, a former chairman of the Suffolk County Water Authority, is seeking his second term in office. He also is running on the Serve America Movement party line.
- He won his first term in 2018 after defeating long-term incumbent Sen. Carl Marcellino.
- He graduated from Stony Brook University and Hofstra Law School.
ISSUES:
- The major issue: "How do we rebuild New York’s economy back" in the COVID-19 era.
- He’s introduced legislation to increase penalties for attacks against police and first responders, but is also working on "improving community relations" including anti-gang programs.
- "We need to be more aggressive in protecting customers of LIPA, PSEG and the MTA," while expanding public water for customers now served by New York American Water.