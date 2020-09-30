Thomas R. Suozzi, Congress, 3rd District
THOMAS R. SUOZZI
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Suozzi, 58, of Glen Cove, is seeking a third term in Congress. He also is on the Working Families and Independence party lines.
- He won his first term in 2016 after serving as Glen Cove’s mayor and two terms as Nassau County’s executive.
- He graduated from Boston College and Fordham University School of Law.
ISSUES:
- Suozzi has brought home more federal money for Long Island, including a 500% increase for Long Island Sound funding and $100 million more to clean up the Navy-Grumman plume.
- Suozzi has worked to modernize the Northport VA to bring quality healthcare to veterans.
- His top priorities include getting federal coronavirus funding for state and local governments in New York, repealing the SALT cap as the lead sponsor, and expanding access and lowering the cost of healthcare.