TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Thomas R. Suozzi, Congress, 3rd District

By Newsday Staff
Print

THOMAS R. SUOZZI

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Suozzi, 58, of Glen Cove, is seeking a third term in Congress. He also is on the Working Families and Independence party lines.
  • He won his first term in 2016 after serving as Glen Cove’s mayor and two terms as Nassau County’s executive.
  • He graduated from Boston College and Fordham University School of Law.

ISSUES:

  • Suozzi has brought home more federal money for Long Island, including a 500% increase for Long Island Sound funding and $100 million more to clean up the Navy-Grumman plume.
  • Suozzi has worked to modernize the Northport VA to bring quality healthcare to veterans.
  • His top priorities include getting federal coronavirus funding for state and local governments in New York, repealing the SALT cap as the lead sponsor, and expanding access and lowering the cost of healthcare.
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

A Nassau County 1ST PCT officer was involved Cop injured after crash of patrol vehicle, police say
Suffolk police at the scene of a crash Cops: Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits parked truck
Arianna McMorris, the sister of Boy Scout Andrew Sentencing in Scout death case ends emotional trial
Thomas Murphy arrives at court in Riverhead Wednesday Thomas Murphy sentenced to the maximum 8 1/3 to 25 years in Boy Scout death
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran talks about the Volunteers feted for aid to front-line workers
Nassau conducted a nearly two-year investigation against county DA: No charges will be filed against comptroller in payout probe
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search