Anna M. Kaplan, state Senator, District 7
ANNA M. KAPLAN
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Kaplan, 55, of Great Neck, is seeking a second term in state Senate and is also running on the Working Families, Independent and Serve American Movement party lines.
- She won her first term in 2018 after serving two terms on the North Hempstead town council. In 2016 she lost the 3rd District congressional race to Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove).
- She graduated from Yeshiva University’s Stern College For Women and then Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.
ISSUES:
- Kaplan was a strong advocate for the Child Victims Act, passed in January 2019, which allows survivors of past childhood sexual abuse to seek justice on allegations previously time sensitive.
- Her top priorities are keeping property taxes from rising, helping small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and securing state funding for local schools.
- She is also pushing for reforms to the real estate industry including an extra two hours of racial bias training for real estate agents after a Newsday investigation showed evidence of possible discrimination in the local housing market.