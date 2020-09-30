TODAY'S PAPER
George A.D. Santos, Representative in Congress, 3rd Congressional District

By Newsday Staff
GEORGE SANTOS

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Santos, 32, Whitestone, is making his first run for an elective office. He also is running on the Conservative line.
  • He is an economist and regional director of Harbor City Capital.
  • He graduated from Baruch College.

ISSUES:

  • One priority for Santos will be to restore respect for law enforcement and encourage community cooperation to re-establish public safety on the streets.
  • Santos also will work to spur a rebound of the economic growth that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • He will seek funding to improve infrastructure, including for roads, public transportation infrastructure and the electrical grid.
