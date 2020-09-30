George A.D. Santos, Representative in Congress, 3rd Congressional District
GEORGE SANTOS
Republican
BACKGROUND:
- Santos, 32, Whitestone, is making his first run for an elective office. He also is running on the Conservative line.
- He is an economist and regional director of Harbor City Capital.
- He graduated from Baruch College.
ISSUES:
- One priority for Santos will be to restore respect for law enforcement and encourage community cooperation to re-establish public safety on the streets.
- Santos also will work to spur a rebound of the economic growth that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic.
- He will seek funding to improve infrastructure, including for roads, public transportation infrastructure and the electrical grid.