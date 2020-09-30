TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandPolitics

Harry Burger, Congress, 2nd District

By Newsday Staff
HARRY BURGER

Green

BACKGROUND:

  • Burger, 37, is a Deer Park resident who has worked as a mechanical engineer for 15 years, specializing in part on aircraft ground support equipment.
  • He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.
  • He’s been a volunteer with the Suffolk County Emergency Response Team and the Boy Scouts and is a member of the National Eagle Scout Association.

ISSUES:

  • He supports a universal health care system run cooperatively "by the people it serves, not investors." Doesn’t oppose a Medicare expansion, "Medicare for All," is that is the best available option.
  • He supports a "Green New Deal," including a renewable-energy interstate electric system, high-speed rail, manufacturing incentives and a new civilian conservation corps.
  • On social justice, he supports legalizing marijuana and decriminalizing other drugs, raising taxes on the super wealthy, and reducing funding for police while increasing it for social programs and advocacy.
