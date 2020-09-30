Cherice P. Vanderhall, state Assemble, 18th District
CHERICE P. VANDERHALL
Republican
BACKGROUND:
- Vanderhall, 38, of Baldwin, is also running on the Conservative line.
- Vanderhall is an employment and family lawyer. She also serves as the village attorney for the Village of Hempstead. She ran for a seat in the Nassau County Legislature in 2019. She said she considers herself a public advocate for her community.
- Vanderhall earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from the University of Albany. She earned a law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center.
ISSUES:
- Vanderhall will work to increase funding for public schools and improve the quality of education in the 18th District.
- Vanderhall will work for additional funding for infrastructure in the 18th District.
- Vanderhall will work for revisions on bail reform. She believes judges should have more discretion to require bail in order to keep repeat offenders from returning to the streets.