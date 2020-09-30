Gary B. Port, State Assembly, District 19
GARY B. PORT
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Port, 58, of West Hempstead, is running for the 19th Assembly District. He had previously run for the seat in 2012, 2014 and 2016. He ran for Town of Hempstead supervisor in 2011.
- Port, a retired Army lieutenant colone who served on active duty and in the reserves until 2015l, is a lawyer and a former assistant law professor at Hofstra, where he established the Veterans' Law Clinic.
- Port earned a bachelors degree at New York University and a law degree at Brooklyn Law School.
ISSUES:
- Port believes the most pressing issue is the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He believes fair solutions need to be found for the pending eviction crisis that works for both tenants and landlords. Taxes need to be structured so that they fill holes in government budgets but are not burdensome for residents and businesses away.
- Port hopes to tackle systemic racism that results in inequitable policing and housing.
- Port, a longtime advocate for veterans, believes government needs to do more for vets, especially those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.