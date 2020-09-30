Howard Rabin, Representative in Congress, 3rd Congressional District
HOWARD RABIN
Libertarian
BACKGROUND:
- Rabin, 62, of Plainview, unsuccessfully ran for Oyster Bay Town Council last year. He is making his first run for congressional office.
- He is lawyer and business owner.
- He graduated from Colgate University and Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center.
ISSUES:
- Rabin supports term limits because he said there is a big problem with career politicians.
- He’ll work to make sure that government stays out of business and people’s personal lives.
- He believes that our government’s primary role Is to provide the defense of our country and law enforcement within in our borders.