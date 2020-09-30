TODAY'S PAPER
Howard Rabin, Representative in Congress, 3rd Congressional District

By Newsday Staff
HOWARD RABIN

Libertarian

BACKGROUND:

  • Rabin, 62, of Plainview, unsuccessfully ran for Oyster Bay Town Council last year. He is making his first run for congressional office.
  • He is lawyer and business owner.
  • He graduated from Colgate University and Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center.

ISSUES:

  • Rabin supports term limits because he said there is a big problem with career politicians.
  • He’ll work to make sure that government stays out of business and people’s personal lives.
  • He believes that our government’s primary role Is to provide the defense of our country and law enforcement within in our borders.
By Newsday Staff

