Kimberly Jean-Pierre, state Assembly 11th District
KIMBERLY JEAN-PIERRE
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Jean-Pierre, 36, of Wheatley Heights, is seeking a fourth term in the assembly. She is also running on the Independence line.
- She previously worked as director of Babylon Town’s Wyandanch Resource Center and vice president of properties for the town’s IDA.
- She has a bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College and a master’s degree from Stony Brook University.
ISSUES:
- Jean-Pierre points to several legislative accomplishments she sponsored this term including Brianna’s Law, requiring boaters to complete a safety course and Shannon’s Law, requiring insurers to cover annual mammograms starting at age 35.
- She has several bills pending, including one that extends the tax exemption application deadline for those impacted by superstorm Sandy.
- Her top priorities are improving equity in public education funding, increasing funding for child care, finding more affordable and workforce housing options and supporting small businesses.