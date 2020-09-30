TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Eugene M. Murray, state Assembly 11th District

By Newsday Staff
Print

EUGENE M. MURRAY

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Murray, 60, of Amity Harbor, is a first-time candidate for public office. He is also running on the Conservative line.
  • He served from 1983 to 2003 with the NYPD, retiring as a sergeant with the Organized Crime Control Bureau. In 2003 he started an investigation and security business, G.M. Investigations, which probes white collar crime.
  • He has an associate’s degree from Farmingdale State College.

ISSUES:

  • Murray wants to reduce wasteful spending in Albany, citing $750 million the state dedicated for a scandal-plagued solar factory in Buffalo.
  • He wants to change the bail reform law and get more input from different parties, including prosecutors and victims’ rights groups, and to give more discretion to judges.
  • He would like to find ways to keep housing affordable for seniors and young people who are fleeing high costs on Long Island.
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

A Nassau County 1ST PCT officer was involved Cop injured after crash of patrol vehicle, police say
Suffolk police at the scene of a crash Cops: Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits parked truck
Arianna McMorris, the sister of Boy Scout Andrew Sentencing in Scout death case ends emotional trial
Thomas Murphy arrives at court in Riverhead Wednesday Thomas Murphy sentenced to the maximum 8 1/3 to 25 years in Boy Scout death
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran talks about the Volunteers feted for aid to front-line workers
Nassau conducted a nearly two-year investigation against county DA: No charges will be filed against comptroller in payout probe
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search