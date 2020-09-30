Eugene M. Murray, state Assembly 11th District
EUGENE M. MURRAY
Republican
BACKGROUND:
- Murray, 60, of Amity Harbor, is a first-time candidate for public office. He is also running on the Conservative line.
- He served from 1983 to 2003 with the NYPD, retiring as a sergeant with the Organized Crime Control Bureau. In 2003 he started an investigation and security business, G.M. Investigations, which probes white collar crime.
- He has an associate’s degree from Farmingdale State College.
ISSUES:
- Murray wants to reduce wasteful spending in Albany, citing $750 million the state dedicated for a scandal-plagued solar factory in Buffalo.
- He wants to change the bail reform law and get more input from different parties, including prosecutors and victims’ rights groups, and to give more discretion to judges.
- He would like to find ways to keep housing affordable for seniors and young people who are fleeing high costs on Long Island.