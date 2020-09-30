TODAY'S PAPER
John K. Mikulin, state Assembly, 17th District 

By Newsday Staff
JOHN K. MIKULIN

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Mikulin, 32, of Bethpage, is seeking a second two-year term in the New York State Assembly. He is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.
  • He won a special election to the Assembly in April 2018 and was reelected in November 2018 for a full two-year term.
  • Mikulin, an attorney, received his bachelor’s degree and master’s from St. John’s University and law degree from Touro College.

ISSUES:

  • Mikulin wants to repeal the bail reform bill which eliminated cash bail and pretrial detention for nearly all misdemeanors and nonviolent felony defendants.
  • He wants to ensure that businesses and first responders have ample supplies of personal protective equipment and sanitizer. He believes businesses, including restaurants and bowling alleys, should be allowed to expand their capacities safely.
  • Mikulin said he worked to obtain funding to clean the Grumman Navy Plume, which is an issue he will continue to advocate for in Albany.
