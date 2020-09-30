David C. Franklin, state Senate 7th District
DAVID C. FRANKLIN
Republican
BACKGROUND:
- Franklin, 63, of Port Washington, is a first time candidate for state Senate.
- He was commissioner of the Port Washington Police District for 9 years ending in 2019.
- He worked as a technician and engineer for HBO for nearly 40 years before joining the public sector.
ISSUES:
- Franklin supports tax cuts for businesses aimed at hiring new employees.
- He wants to provide support and more state aid to local school districts.
- As a former police commissioner he believes in building trust between law enforcement and members of the community.