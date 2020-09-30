TODAY'S PAPER
David C. Franklin, state Senate 7th District

By Newsday Staff
DAVID C. FRANKLIN

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Franklin, 63, of Port Washington, is a first time candidate for state Senate.
  • He was commissioner of the Port Washington Police District for 9 years ending in 2019.
  • He worked as a technician and engineer for HBO for nearly 40 years before joining the public sector.

ISSUES:

  • Franklin supports tax cuts for businesses aimed at hiring new employees.
  • He wants to provide support and more state aid to local school districts.
  • As a former police commissioner he believes in building trust between law enforcement and members of the community.
