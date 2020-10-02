TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Edmund J. Smyth, State Senate District 5

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Print

EDMUND J. SMYTH

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Smith, 49, currently a Huntington Town Councilman, is seeking his first term in the state Senate.
  • He is also running on the Conservative, Independence and Libertarian party lines.
  • A former U.S. Marine Corps (Res.) staff sergeant, Smyth graduated from New York Law School and is principle of the Huntington-based law firm, E.J. Smyth & Co.

ISSUES:

  • Smyth said he would "repeal bail reform in its entirety," conduct a state review of bail laws and would like to see "more discretion given back to judges" in determining bail for those charged with crimes
  • He would repeal the law that made police, firefighter, EMS and every peace officer’s personnel records available via the Freedom on Information Law, and instead revert to making them available via subpoena.
  • Smyth is a supporter of term limits for elected-office holders. He would work to support the reopening of local businesses, and attract new businesses to the region.

Mark Harrington, a Newsday reporter since 1999, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone in Brentwood on Bellone delays 2021 budget submission
Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross says personnel SPCA: Couple arrested after 34 dogs rescued from home
Newsday's Steve Langford got Long Islanders' reactions on The president's diagnosis: What Long Islanders are saying 
A Chinese flag flies at the Consulate General Release on bail delayed for NYPD cop from LI charged with being agent of China
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here in March, Cuomo wishes Trumps well, warns local governments on COVID-19 enforcement
School buses are parked in a bus depot List: COVID-19 cases reported in LI schools
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search