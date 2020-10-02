TODAY'S PAPER
state Assembly, 8th District

Dylan G. Rice, state Assembly, 8th District

By Newsday Staff
DYLAN G. RICE

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Rice, 23, of Smithtown, is seeking his first term in the Assembly.
  • He is a showroom associate at The Black Tux, a tuxedo shop, and was a community college representative in the SUNY student assembly.
  • He graduated from Fashion Institute of Technology in 2018 with an associate degree in marketing and advertising.

ISSUES:

  • Rice supports progressive positions on the environment, taxation and health care.
  • His priority is coronavirus recovery, he said. He proposes government help for small businesses forced to shut during the pandemic, health care for all New Yorkers and broad changes to property and income tax he said are intended to shift tax burden from the middle class to corporations and the wealthy.
