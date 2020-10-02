Bryan L. Browns, Justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District
CONSERVATIVE
- Browns, 49, of Westhampton, is running on the Independence party line in the general election.
- He has worked at the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County since 2004. Since 2019, he serves as the Chief Legal Operations Officer at the Legal Aid Society.
- He received his undergraduate degree from McGill University in Montreal, Canada in 1995 and earned his law degree from University of Detroit Mercy School of Law in 2003.