Philip R. Ramos, state Assembly 6th District
PHILIP R. RAMOS
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Ramos, 64, of North Bay Shore, is running also running on the Working Families, Independence, Women’s Equality and Reform party lines and seeking his 10th term in office.
- He is a retired Suffolk County Police detective. He attended Suffolk County Community College and graduated from the Suffolk County Police Academy. He also worked as a therapy aide at the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center and later became an Emergency Medical Technician.
- He was the first Hispanic elected deputy majority leader of the state Assembly in 2015.
ISSUES:
- Ramos sponsored a bill supporting early retirement to save school district money and wants to increase the aid for Brentwood and Central Islip Schools
- Ramos wants improved infrastructure by rebuilding Roberto Clemente Park to include a spray park, $2 million in improvements and $125,000 to install cameras and a security system, construction of a skate facility $250,000.
- He also wants to make improvements to Ross Park, Vasquez Park, the Central Islip Senior Center, and construction of a pavilion and event-based structure for the Brentwood Downtown with a new landscape, fencing, cameras and security system $655,000.