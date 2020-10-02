TODAY'S PAPER
Douglas M. Smith, state Assembly, 5th District

By Newsday Staff
DOUGLAS M. SMITH

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Smith, 30, of Holbrook, is seeking his second full term in the Assembly after winning a special election and then regular election in 2018.
  • He is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.
  • He has a web design business and is a former math teacher.

ISSUES:

  • Smith said public safety was the main issue facing the district and he wants to repeal bail reform and secure a $30 million grant to better equip police departments throughout the state.
  • He said he wants to increase legal penalties for illegal sand mining.
  • Helping businesses and residents recover from the economic impact of the pandemic is a priority, he said.
By Newsday Staff

