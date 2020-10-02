Nicholas M. Zacchea, state Assembly 22nd District
NICHOLAS M. ZACCHEA
Republican
BACKGROUND:
- Zacchea, 81, of Floral Park is also running on the Conservative line.
- Zacchea is a career government auditor who has worked in a variety of roles including as the assistant director at the U.S. Government Accountability Office from 1990 until 1995.
- His current work includes working as an adjunct assistant economics professor at Molloy College.
ISSUES:
- Community safety is of utmost importance for Zacchea, who said the state’s recent bail reform poses a security threat to homes and neighborhoods.
- If elected, Zacchea said he will work to limit tax increases and focus on legislation to uncover government fraud and abuse and hold officials to "a rigid system of accountability."
- He said he hopes to work with law enforcement officials and the community to "defeat this inane movement to defund or eliminate the police."