TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Nicholas M. Zacchea, state Assembly 22nd District

By Newsday Staff
Print

NICHOLAS M. ZACCHEA

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Zacchea, 81, of Floral Park is also running on the Conservative line.
  • Zacchea is a career government auditor who has worked in a variety of roles including as the assistant director at the U.S. Government Accountability Office from 1990 until 1995.
  • His current work includes working as an adjunct assistant economics professor at Molloy College.

ISSUES:

  • Community safety is of utmost importance for Zacchea, who said the state’s recent bail reform poses a security threat to homes and neighborhoods.
  • If elected, Zacchea said he will work to limit tax increases and focus on legislation to uncover government fraud and abuse and hold officials to "a rigid system of accountability."
  • He said he hopes to work with law enforcement officials and the community to "defeat this inane movement to defund or eliminate the police."
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross says personnel SPCA: Couple arrested after 34 dogs rescued from home
Newsday's Steve Langford got Long Islanders' reactions on The president's diagnosis: What Long Islanders are saying 
A Chinese flag flies at the Consulate General Release on bail delayed for NYPD cop from LI charged with being agent of China
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here in March, Cuomo wishes Trumps well, warns local governments on COVID-19 enforcement
School buses are parked in a bus depot List: COVID-19 cases reported in LI schools
President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he Trump's condition underscores COVID-19 prevention message
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search