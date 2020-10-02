TODAY'S PAPER
Michaelle C. Solages, 22nd Assembly District

By Newsday Staff
Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Solages, 35, of Elmont, is seeking her fifth term in the state Assembly and is endorsed by the Working Families and Independence parties.
  • Solages was the first person of Haitian descent to be elected to the Assembly.
  • She earned a bachelor of science degree from Hofstra University and worked for a decade at Hofstra’s Axinn Library.

ISSUES:

  • Supports investment in education. One of her long-term goals is to establish a comprehensive early childhood education system based on universal prekindergarten on Long Island.
  • Solages sponsored legislation requiring all city, town and county industrial development agency meetings to be livestreamed and recorded in a measure to help increase transparency surrounding tax breaks given out by those agencies. The bill became law earlier this year.
  • Other important issues for Solages include protecting women’s rights, ending gun violence in local communities and safeguarding the environment.
