Michaelle C. Solages, 22nd Assembly District
MICHAELLE C. SOLAGES
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Solages, 35, of Elmont, is seeking her fifth term in the state Assembly and is endorsed by the Working Families and Independence parties.
- Solages was the first person of Haitian descent to be elected to the Assembly.
- She earned a bachelor of science degree from Hofstra University and worked for a decade at Hofstra’s Axinn Library.
ISSUES:
- Supports investment in education. One of her long-term goals is to establish a comprehensive early childhood education system based on universal prekindergarten on Long Island.
- Solages sponsored legislation requiring all city, town and county industrial development agency meetings to be livestreamed and recorded in a measure to help increase transparency surrounding tax breaks given out by those agencies. The bill became law earlier this year.
- Other important issues for Solages include protecting women’s rights, ending gun violence in local communities and safeguarding the environment.