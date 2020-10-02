Michael A. Montesano, state Assembly, District 15
MICHAEL A. MONTESANO
Republican
BACKGROUND:
- Montesano, 66, of Glen Head, is seeking reelection to the state Assembly, for a seat he’s held since 2010.
- He also running on the Conservative, Independence and Libertarian Party lines.
- Montesano, an attorney, he received his associate's degree from Nassau Community College, a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and a Juris Doctorate from City University of New York Law School at Queens College.
ISSUES:
- Montesano is against the state bail law that eliminated cash bail for people charged with most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.
- He wants to cut taxes and unnecessary spending and opposes the $1 billion commuter tax that, he says, targets Long Islanders commuting to Manhattan for work.
- He said he strongly supports in-person learning and plans to oppose any push from elected leaders for more virtual learning.