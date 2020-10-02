Joseph J. Sackman III, state Assembly, District 15
JOSEPH J. SACKMAN, III
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Sackman, 43, of Hicksville, is seeking election to a first term in the state Assembly.
- He also is running on the Working Families Party line.
- Sackman, a research coordinator in veterinary medicine, graduated from Stony Brook University with a bachelor’s degree.
ISSUES:
- Sackman wants to clean and protect the Grumman chemical plume and hold the responsible polluters accountable. He also wants to protect and restore Long Island Sound and the Great South Bay.
- He supports the New York Health Act, a proposal to provide universal health coverage for New Yorkers and replace existing private insurance.
- He supports establishment of a public bank and backs the Budget Justice campaign calling for increased taxes on billionaires.