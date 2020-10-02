TODAY'S PAPER
Ann M. Brancato, state Assembly, District 9

By Newsday Staff
ANN M. BRANCATO

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Brancato, 78, of Massapequa, is a heath care and human services executive and president of a job development and recruitment agency. She also is running on the Working Families line.
  • She has a bachelor's degree from Marymount Manhattan College.
  • She previously was appointed to a White House Blue Ribbon Commission on Alcohol and Addiction, served on several boards and taught as an adjunct professor at Fordham University.

ISSUES:

  • She says the top issues in the district include COVID-19 and its impact on both health care and the economy, along with drug and alcohol addiction.
  • Her priorities include lowering health care costs and establishing a microlending program for those ineligible for small business loans.
  • She says a task force should be formed to research the success rate of various addiction treatments.
