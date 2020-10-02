TODAY'S PAPER
County Legislator, Suffolk County Legislator, 4th district

By Rachelle Blidner
JOSEPH TURDIK

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Turdik, 67, of Selden, has previously run twice for this seat.
  • Turdik trains poll inspectors for the Suffolk County Board of Elections, where he has worked for 10 years. The Navy veteran previously worked as a sales manager for Ryder Transportation and as a Brookhaven Town deputy aviation and transportation commissioner. He previously owned a pub with his family.
  • Turdik attended Suffolk County Community College and graduated from the New York Institute of Technology.

ISSUES:

  • Turdik said his top priority is the environment. He wants to replace cesspools with septic and sewage treatment systems.
  • Turdik said he wants to secure more funding for the district, including for projects to protect the environment and cut noise pollution for residents living along major roadways.
  • Turdik said he supports the county’s red-light camera program because it has reduced accidents.
